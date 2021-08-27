Telugu actor Nani announced on Friday that his much-awaited film 'Tuck Jagadish' will release digitally on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, setting aside the controversy with theatre owners over its release on OTT platform first.

The actor took to Instagram to share the announcement with a teaser video of 'Tuck Jagadish'. The film's release was delayed due to ongoing rise of Covid cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and subsequently, the makers opted for a direct OTT release despite strong opposition from the theatre owners.

With Nani in the lead, the film stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. 'Tuck Jagadish' is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film's music is composed by S. Thaman, with cinematography by Prasad Murella and editing by Prawin Pudi.

Row over OTT release

After the second wave, it was reported that the makers were eyeing Tuck Jagadish's theatrical release but opted for OTT platforms as the talks with the Telangana State Cinema Theaters Association failed. The Telangana State Cinema Theaters Association called for a theatrical release first as it causes huge losses to them.

It is reported that the makers of Tuck Jagarish have opted for the OTT release (Amazon Prime) of the movie as the TSCTA requested the makers to wait until October for the theatrical releases.

"Keeping the larger interest of the entire Telugu Film Industry, all the producers are requested to consider our appeal; and also not to release movies on OTT at least on Festival days and weekends; else all the Exhibitors of Telangana will plan their future course of action", a press note by the Telangana State Cinema Theaters Association stated.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie Tuck Jagadish is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.