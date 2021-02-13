Nani's next movie Tuck Jagadish is helmed by Shiva Nirvana, who had directed earlier Ninnu Kori and Majili. The team had released the first number from the movie a while ago. The song which goes by the lyrics 'Inkosaari Inkosaari' is breezy and the visuals from the promotional video are impressive.

Inkosaari Inkosaari song from Tuck Jagadish

The voices of the singers Shreya Ghoshal and Kaala Bhairava are being lauded and highlight the melodious tune of the song "Inkosaari Inkosaari". The video also hints at the special bond between the lead pair, with a few montage shots added to the visuals. It is reported that the song was shot across the beautiful locales of Pollachi featuring actress Ritu Varma and hero Nani.

Hero Nani took to his social media to promote the first song from Tuck Jagadish. "First single from #TuckJagadish is here Hugging face #InkosaariInkosaari analsindhe :)). REPEAT MODE ON. A @MusicThaman Musical", Nani's Tweet reads.

It looks like the music from Tuck Jagadish would be an added advantage for the movie, with soulful tunes by musician Thaman. Thaman who is all busy with a handful of offers in the movies seems to be excited to reveal Inkosaari from Tuck Jagadish.

"Hope this Song Will keep hugging Hugging face ur Ears for a Very longtime Black heart. My love to @NameisNani @ShivaNirvana. My luv o luv Heart suit @shreyaghoshal @kaalabhairava7 #InkosaariInkosaari Is Here to ur Ear. Enjoy The Song Musical note. We Have Put Our h-E-A-R-t-s", Taman wrote on his social media page.

Tuck Jagadish updates

The shooting formalities of Tuck Jagadish are nearly completed and the post-production works are going on at a good pace. Tuck Jagadish is prepping for its release, which is slated for 23rd April 2021. Actors Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others play prominent roles in Tuck Jagadish.

Shiva Nirvana who got into fame with emotional, romantic movies Ninnu Kori and Majili seems to be confident that Tuck Jagadish would impress the audience as well.

Tuck Jagadish Twitter reactions

