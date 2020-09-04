Natural star Nani has opened up about the rumours that he was disappointed with producer Dil Raju's decision to release his 25thmovie V on the OTT platform. He said that he is happy with its digital release.

V is a special movie for Nani. It is his landmark 25th movie and it is directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, who launched his acting career through Ashta Chamma, which was interestingly released on September 5, 2008. The actor would complete a 12-year-old journey in the Telugu film industry tomorrow.

Nani and the team completed the shooting of the movie V much before the lockdown and the film was released in the cinema halls on March 25. But the film was delayed following the shutdown of the theatres on March 22 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to uncertainty in the opening of theatres, the film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 5.

As a part of its promotion, Nani spoke about V movie in an interview and opened up on the rumours about his disappointment. When asked about it, the actor told 123Telugu, "Not at all. V was supposed to release on March 25th but two days before that the film was postponed due to lockdown."

Natural star Nani added, "I thought the situation would get better in a month or two. But as the days got extended with lockdown, I started feeling frustrated and disappointed big time thinking will the film at least release or not. Now that it is coming out on OTT, I am very happy."

The actor also revealed that he has watched the movie V and he is confident that it will strike a chord with the viewers. Nani said, "I had a special screening for my family on a big screen. I loved the film and it will surely impress you in a big way with all the mass elements and action between me and Sudheer Babu. The film is made on a very stylish manner and will shock you in many which ways."