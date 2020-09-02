The trailer of Telugu actor Nani's crime thriller V, which is one of the most awaited movies on Amazon Prime video, has crossed 20+ Million views, which show the curiosity for its release online.

The trailer of the movie V has registered 21,891,298 views, 300,000 likes and 15,800 comments so far and these are the record numbers for a Nani starrer film. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari posted, "20 million and counting... See you on the 5th of September FOR REAL Keep the love coming... waiting #VOnPrime 5th September "

Sri Venkateswara Creations, which has bankrolled the film also writes, "The Victory hand craze is amazing! Thank you for all the love Red heart #VOnPrime Sept 5, on @PrimeVideoIN @NameisNani @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas @aditiraohydari @mokris_1772 #DilRaju #Shirish #HarshithReddy @ItsAmitTrivedi @MusicThaman @pgvinda #MarthandKVenkatesh"

V is a chase drama between an efficient cop and a mastermind criminal. The movie will bring out the intense and grey shades of the lead characters. V is one of the biggest films releasing on OTT and being hailed as the biggest action thriller. Filled with heavy action and mystery, V is a must watch movie for its deadpan comedy, remarkable visuals and gripping storyline.

Produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, V is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti with music composed by Amit Trivedi. The movie is set for its digital release on 5th September on Amazon Prime Video.