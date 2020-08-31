Director Mohana Krishna Indraganti has opened up on the unusual title of the film V starring natural star Nani and the concept behind the movie, which is one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2020.

The trailer of Nani's V has received a good response from fans. Mohana Indraganti shared, "It deals with the character's name which is Vishnu. But usually psychopaths leave signature right? So I wanted some sort of a signature from the psychopath the killer so it should be a short stroke. So I thought it would have been nice if it would have been interesting. This idea came to me much after completing the film."

Explaining it further, Mohana Krishna Indraganti said, "The original film was completely different and was called Bana which is arrow, the original working title of the script but I wasn't happy with it. So I suddenly thought why not call it one letter which has a unique ring to it and it can also give me an opportunity to create a signature for the killer. That's how V came out of nowhere."

Mohana Krishna Indraganti added, "There's no specific reason other than what's organically coming out of the story. But once that came to me, ideas started coming while shooting the film and how to use that letter in different ways to embed certain kind of substance, certain kind of mixture and play around the killer. So i used it as a repeated motive in the film, but the idea came to me unexpected in the film and I casually asked the Producer of what you think of the title and everybody got excited."

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film stars natural star Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles. The much-awaited Telugu action thriller marks Superstar Nani's 25th film in the industry as well as his first as a villain. Prime members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream the first star-studded Telugu film V on the streaming service starting September 5, 2020.