Nani as the hero and Ritu Varma as the female lead, the movie titled 'Tuck Jagadish' is being made. Tuck Jagadish is touted to be a romantic, family entertainer. The makers of the movie have unveiled a motion poster featuring Nani.

Shiva Nirvana who got into fame with the movies Ninnu Kori and Majili is helming the movie Tuck Jagadish. With so many speculations around, the makers of Tuck Jagadish have started the promotional activities with the motion poster featuring Nani.

Tuck Jagadish motion poster

Nani is seen amidst a huge crowd in a rural area. He appears so classy in his attire, carrying a rod or a weapon, Nani seems to be running towards someone. The motion poster which was unveiled a while ago caught the attention of everyone.

Tuck Jagadish teaser update

It is reported that the teaser of Tuck Jagadish is to be released on 24th Feb as it marks Nani's birthday. Nani's fans are quite excited to have a look at the teaser. It is expected that Shiva Nirvana has planned to give a glimpse at what essence he has added to the movie Tuck Jagadish.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens, the team of Tuck Jagadish has wrapped up the shooting part of the movie. Tuck Jagadish is currently under post-production activities and would soon be ready to hit the screens this summer.

On the other hand, Nani is working for another upcoming movie titled Shyam Singha Roy. Shyam Singha Roy stars Sai Pallavi and Uppena fameKrithi Shetty in the female lead roles. The makers of Shyam Singha Roy have planned to release the first look poster from the movie on Nani's birthday as well.

Nani was last seen in the movie 'V' alongside Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nivetha Thomas. The movie was released on OTT platform and hence Nani's fans are waiting for his movie's theatrical release.