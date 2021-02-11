The movie Uppena could be termed as one of the most hyped movies in recent times. With Panja Vaishnav Tej as the hero and Krithi Shetty as the heroine, the movie is all set for its huge release tomorrow, Feb. 12. Directed by Buchi Babu, the team Uppena wraps up all the promotional activities, as Uppena hits the screens tomorrow.

Uppena is a romantic movie, which is touted to be an intense emotional drama. Going by the theatrical trailer, the movie hints that the story involves honor killing and related topics. Vijay Sethupati who plays the heroine's father is portrayed as a baddie.

There were talks that Uppena's story resembles Marathi's super hit movie 'Sairat'. When quizzed about the same, Vaishnav Tej, who is essaying the role of a fisherman in the film, answered that this movie is not even closer to Sairat.

Uppena story is different from Sairat

"Sairat is one of the most amazing movies I've watched. The actors, the establishment of roles, etc can be termed as brilliance. I would definitely not draw any comparison between Sairat and Uppena. Of course, there are a number of movies with the same storyline, dealing with love and honor killing. But, the audience will definitely know that Uppena is a genuine story," he said.

Also, when interviewed about what Uppena means to him, Vaishnav Tej had replied that this movie is all about divinity. "For me, Uppena is 'Divine'. I suggest every woman should watch this movie", Vaishnav answered.

Reportedly made with a budget of about Rs.22 crore, Uppena is releasing with mounted hype around the story. Being it a debut movie for Vaishnav Tej, actress Krithi Shetty, and director Buchi Babu, there are many speculations.

Sukumar has penned the screenplay for Uppena which is bankrolled under the Mytri Movie Makers banner. Devi Sri Prasad's music, Buchi Babu's direction, the rustic feel around the story are some of the factors that have the potentiality to drag the audience to the theaters initially.