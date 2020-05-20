As the nationwide lockdown enters its fourth phase, more states have started to bring in relaxation norms that allow the limited scale of public transportation and activities. In its latest decision, the Karnataka government has granted permission for inter-district travel across the state without the need for a pass from Wednesday, May 20.

Pass-free travel allowed

The pass-free travel in the state is allowed from 7 am to 7 pm, although the officials at the district borders will take on the verification procedures.

Pass is not required for inter-district movement now. However keep your travel to bare essential. And don't forget lockdown between 7 pm and 7 am," said the state's Director General of Police.

Night travel is strictly prohibited across the state and the inter-state travellers will be strictly put under institutional quarantine in a hostel or hotel identified by the government.

According to a senior police official, "Our control rooms are coordinating. Details of vehicles entering the state border will be communicated to the destination district. Vehicles will be checked at the destination and those persons arriving from outside the state will be quarantined."

In addition to this, the officials are keeping intact the details of travellers in and out of a district. "We are still checking the inter-district passes on the border and we are still continuing with data collection to be on the safer side. We are awaiting clarity from the state government about this," said Mysuru DC Abhiram Shankar to the media.

The state government had earlier declared on the need to carry a pass to travel to districts of Rural Bengaluru, Urban Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar which was declared as one unit. This decision thus allowed the ordinary people to travel through these districts without the need of the pass.

The passes were issued by the deputy commissioners of districts/deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). The stranded travellers were also allowed to obtain one-time, one- way pass.

Meanwhile, the public transportation services including KSRTC, BMTC buses, cabs and autos were also resumed in a limited scale in Karnataka.