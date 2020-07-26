Telugu actor Nithiin (Nitin/Nithin) got hitched with his girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in Hyderabad on Sunday. The team of his next film Rang De has released a promo as marriage gift to the newly-wed couple.

After dating her for some years, Nithiin revealed on February 15 that he would marry his girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri. With their parents' approval, the couple got engaged at a private ceremony on July 22. The actor entered the wedlock with her at the marriage ceremony held in a Hyderabad hotel on July 26 on July 26.

Nithiin's wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family members attending it. The couple's family made all the arrangements for their marriage keeping the government guidelines in mind. A selected few guests were invited to attend the ceremony due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Atluri Venky, who is directing Rang De, announced on Saturday that he will offer memorable gift to him on Sonday. The director tweeted, "A Marriage gift to remember for all @actor_nithiin fans & movie lovers from our #TeamRangDe will be unveiled tomorrow at 4:05PM!! Stay tuned. @KeerthyOfficial @pcsreeram @ThisIsDSP @vamsi84 @SVR4446 @adityamusic @SitharaEnts."

As promised, Haarika & Hassine Creations released the teaser of Rang De as a marriage gift to Nithiin. The producer tweeted its link and wished him, "With best wishes to our Hero @actor_Nithiin & his real life Heroine Shalini garu, Here's a special gift from team #RangDe to commemorate the Happy Occasion. A Happy Married life to both of you! "

Keerthy Suresh: Here is your gift from team Rang De Congratulations @actor_nithiin

Devi Sri Prasad: Here is d Cute Gift frm team #RangDe to Dear @actor_Nithiin & #Shalini to celebrate this HAPPY OCCASION!! A Happy Married life to both!❤️ Hope U all Love it too ! ❤️

Soon after the release of Rang De teaser, Nithiin took to his Twitter account to thank the team. The actor wrote, "Thank you very much team #RangDe for making this day, extra special. My fans and friends, Here's a fun teaser from our film with love to you all ❤️"