Actor Nithiin has a good number of projects in his hand. Also, after his wedding has been postponed due to the pandemic, the actor is looking for the right time and place to get married to Shalini, the love of his life.

Basking on the success of Bheeshma, Nithhin is yet to finish the shoot for his upcoming film Rang De, which has Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The film is directed by Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema fame. The first look poster of the film has increased expectations for the film.

Well, besides Rang De, Nithiin has Andhadhun Telugu remake also in his kitty. To play the leading lady in this film, it is said that Nithiin has considered Keerthy Suresh which means she might likely step into Radhika Apte's shoes if things go as per the plans. The makers of the film have considered Priyanka Arul Mohan too.

But the buzz is that both the actresses have rejected the offer. Yet there has been no official confirmation about this. Also, the rumours are that Keerthy Suresh and Priyanka have rejected the offer only because of the intimate scenes in the film.

Going into details, Andhadhun has some intimate scenes. Keerthy is someone who has always made sure to her directors that she wouldn't be part of any such films or roles which demand her to do such scenes on screen. The Mahanati actress has to confirm the news. Also, it is said that Priyanka has also rejected because of the same reason.

In case the makers of the film are particular in having Keerthy as the lead actress, they need to delete those scenes from the script and plan something else. At the same time, Nithiin won't be a bachelor anymore by the time the film goes on floors. So he also needs to get permission from his wife then.