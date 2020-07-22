Telugu actor Nithiin announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri. He personally met power star Pawan Kalyan and invited him to his marriage, which will take place in Hyderabad on July 26.

Nithiin announced on February 15 that he was set to marry longtime girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri. He tweeted a couple of photos featuring him with her and captioned them with, "Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk startttts ❤️ ❤️❤️ Need ur blessings... " Their marriage was to take place during summer, but both the families postponed it due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, Nithiin and Shalini Kandukuri are gearing up to get hitched in Hyderabad on July 26. Both the families are now busy with pre-wedding festivities. The couple got engaged today at a private ceremony, which was attended by their close friends and relatives. The actor tweeted the photo of his engagement with his girlfriend today and captioned with, "Aaaand ENGAGED!! ❤️❤️❤️."

According to reports, the wedding of Nithiin and Shalini Kandukuri will be held at a private resort in Hyderabad on Sunday. Both families are making arrangements for their marriage keeping the government guidelines in mind. A select few guests are invited to attend their marriage ceremony.

It is known that Nithiin is an ardent fan of power star Pawan Kalyan and he is also working with him in his upcoming movie. The young actor personally met the Jana Sena Party chief and invited him to his wedding. The latter is said to have agreed to be present on the occasion.

However, Pawan Kalyan has reportedly self-quarantined at his farmhouse and he has reportedly decided not to come out of the house to attend any public event. Now, the power star agreeing to Nithiin's wedding, some of his fans are apprehensive about the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in Hyderabad. A few of them took to social media to request him not to risk his health by attending it.