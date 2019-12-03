A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on Monday, December 2.

The incident took place at Yakapur village in Chincholi Taluk, where the minor's body was found in a canal behind the village Anganwadi (rural child care centre). On Monday, the girl left home for school but did not it. Her parents went in search for her after she did not return.

According to reports, it is suspected that a man named Yallappa is behind the crime as the villagers had seen the child roaming with him in the afternoon. The child's parents confronted Yallappa but he tried to escape the questions saying that he was not aware of the whereabouts of the girl.

Sceptical about his behaviour, her parents filed a complaint at the Sulepet police station and the villagers handed over Yallappa to the police. The villagers continued searching for the child at night and found her lifeless body in the canal of Lower Mullamari irrigation project. The accused allegedly lured the child by offering her chocolates.

The police recovered the innerwear of Yallappa near the canal and also found blood marks near the area. It is suspected that the child was raped by the accused before he murdered her. The Superintendent of Kalaburagi police, Iada Martin Marbaniang said that the police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

Recently, a veterinary doctor from Hyderabad was brutally gang-raped by four people, who then murdered her by setting her on fire.