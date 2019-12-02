Amid nationwide protests in the aftermath of gang rape and murder of 26-year-old Telangana veterinarian, discussions were raised in both the houses of parliament on Monday, December 2 over increasing crimes against women in the nation. Leaders from across various party lines condemned the rape and murder of the veterinarian. They pitched recommendations for finding the best foot forward in curbing crimes against women.

While Jaya Bachchan shockingly recommended "openly lynching" the accused, other leaders spoke about uprooting heinous crimes with stringent laws, calling for unity. Jaya Bachchan, Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu, Ghulam Nabi Azad and others made recommendations and discussed laws for such crimes.

Speaker Om Birla opened the floor for discussions saying, "Desh Mein jo ghatnayein ghat Rahi hain uspe Sansad bhi chintit hai. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour." Scroll down to find out what the lawmakers discussed in the parliament:

'The accused must be openly lynched': Jaya Bachchan

Rajya Sabha MP and actor Jaya Bachchan said, "I think it is time the people now want the government to give a proper and a definite answer. These types of people (the accused in rape ) need to be brought out in public and lynched."

'Stringent punishment for the accused': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, "This act has brought shame to the entire country. It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crimes."

'No new bill, but political will required': Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "What is required is not a new bill. What is required is political will, administrative skill, change of mindset and then go for the kill of the social evil." He further added, "We should see why such things are happening and we should look for remedial measures. I would want all of you to make suggestions. No mercy should be given to rapists. No new bill, but political will is required. We should have nipped in the bud already. It's too late already."

'Prevailing laws not enough, need to take a stand': Ghulam Nabi Azad

GN Azad, Congress in Rajya Sabha said, "No government or leader would want that such incident occurs in their state. This problem can't be solved by just making laws. To eradicate such acts, there's a need that we take a stand together against such crimes. Stricter punishments should be given." He further said condemning the rape and murder that the country has several prevailing laws to check cases of rape and sexual assault but they are not enough to curb the crime.

'Accused should be hanged to death before Dec 31': Vijila Sathyananth

AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth said, "The country is not safe for children and women. The four people who committed this crime should be hanged to death before Dec 31. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied."

'One of the causes is indiscriminate sale of liquor': UKN Reddy

UKN Reddy said, "A lady doctor was abducted, gang-raped, murdered and burnt in a high-security area. One of the causes of the incident is the indiscriminate sale of liquor. We request a fast track court be set up and accused hanged till death."

Other leaders

Congress leader Amee Yajnik in Rajya Sabha said, "I request all the systems, judiciary, legislative, executive and other systems to come together to see that a social reformation takes place. This should be on an emergency basis."

Hyderabad horror

On Thursday, November 28, the burnt body of a veterinary doctor was found at the outskirts of Shadnagar. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Cyberabad police have arrested four people in connection with suspected rape and murder of the veterinary doctor within 24 hours. The police have arrested a lorry driver, cleaner and two others. It is alleged that the suspects had planned to rape the doctor as they were watching her from the time she parked her bike near the toll plaza. They also punctured her bike tyres to trap her.

The Cyberabad police formed 15 special teams under the supervision of police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, IPS. The investigators said that the post-mortem did not reveal any signs of sexual assault as the 70 percent of the body was burnt. But the evidence such as the innerwear and alcohol bottles found near the spot shows that the victim may have been raped by the miscreants before she was murdered.