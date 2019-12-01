Days after the gruesome rape and murder of Hyderabad woman veterinarian, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and Telangana minister KTR aka KT Rama Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bring stricter laws to stop the crime against women.
Many celebs except Mahesh Babu expressed their outrage against woman veterinarian's rape and murder. The superstar, who is currently busy shooting his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, took to his Twitter account to talk about the heinous act. He requested KTR and Narendra Modi to make strict laws to stop rapes and murders in the future.
Mahesh Babu tweeted on this morning, "Day after day, month after month, year after year... NOTHING is changing. We are failing, as a society! Sending my personal appeal to the state & central governments. @KTRTRS @PMOIndia we need stricter laws, capital punishment for heinous crimes like these..."
Later, Mahesh Babu offered his condolences to the victim's family. He added, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the girls. Your pain is irreversible! Let's come together to give justice to all the women and young girls of our country... Let's make India safe!! #JusticeforPriyankaReddy #StopRapes #SaveHer."
Hours after Mahesh Babu's plea, KTR took to his Twitter page to urge PM Narendra Modi. In a series of tweets, the Telangana Minister requested the Prime Minister of India to amend the IPC and CRPC so that anyone who commits a heinous act of violence on women will be given capital punishment without delay. The following are KTR's Twitter posts.
Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji, 7 years after Nirbhaya's ghastly rape & murder; the convicts are still not hung! A 9-month child is raped recently, lower court ordered capital punishment; HC revised it to life imprisonment! A young veterinarian is barbarically murdered in Hyd 1/4
And the perpetrators have been nabbed. But I wonder how we can offer solace to the grieving family seeking justice for #PriyankaReddy. Justice delayed is justice denied sir. As the parliament is in session, I urge you to take up the issue for a day-long discussion on priority2/4
Amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) so anyone who commits such a heinous act of violence on our women & children are given capital punishment without delay & NO option for review Time has come to amend archaic portions of our Acts & Laws Sir 3/4
Let us act swiftly to save our nation from these beasts who seem not to fear law of the land @narendramodi Ji, I appeal to you on behalf of millions of citizens who're aggrieved yet feel helpless & want us lawmakers to raise up to the occasion & deliver expeditious justice 4/4