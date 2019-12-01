Days after the gruesome rape and murder of Hyderabad woman veterinarian, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and Telangana minister KTR aka KT Rama Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bring stricter laws to stop the crime against women.

Many celebs except Mahesh Babu expressed their outrage against woman veterinarian's rape and murder. The superstar, who is currently busy shooting his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, took to his Twitter account to talk about the heinous act. He requested KTR and Narendra Modi to make strict laws to stop rapes and murders in the future.

Mahesh Babu tweeted on this morning, "Day after day, month after month, year after year... NOTHING is changing. We are failing, as a society! Sending my personal appeal to the state & central governments. @KTRTRS @PMOIndia we need stricter laws, capital punishment for heinous crimes like these..."

Later, Mahesh Babu offered his condolences to the victim's family. He added, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the girls. Your pain is irreversible! Let's come together to give justice to all the women and young girls of our country... Let's make India safe!! #JusticeforPriyankaReddy #StopRapes #SaveHer."

Hours after Mahesh Babu's plea, KTR took to his Twitter page to urge PM Narendra Modi. In a series of tweets, the Telangana Minister requested the Prime Minister of India to amend the IPC and CRPC so that anyone who commits a heinous act of violence on women will be given capital punishment without delay. The following are KTR's Twitter posts.