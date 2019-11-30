Day, after a Hyderabad veterinary doctor was raped and set ablaze by four men, another charred body of a woman, was found in the same area in Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district on Friday, November 29. VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad, said, "Today evening, we received information that a woman's dead body is lying in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad. Immediately our police teams reached the spot and found the body."

"We are shifting the dead body to the government hospital for autopsy, a case is being registered and further details will be revealed," he said. Assistant Police Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Goud, said some passersby noticed the burnt body and informed them. Police personnel were rushed to the spot. The body, which has been sent to a state-run hospital, is yet to be identified.

Hyderabad horror

On Thursday, November 28 the burnt body of a veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the same area of the district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Cyberabad police have arrested four people in connection with suspected rape and murder of a veterinary doctor within 24 hours after her burnt body was found near an underbridge. The police have arrested a lorry driver, cleaner and two others in connection with the murder. It is alleged that the suspects had planned to rape the doctor as they were watching her from the time she parked her bike near the toll plaza. They also punctured her bike tyres to trap her.

The Cyberabad police formed 15 special teams under the supervision of police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, IPS. The investigators said that the post-mortem did not reveal any signs of sexual assault as the 70 percent of the body was burnt. But the evidence such as the innerwear and alcohol bottles found near the spot shows that the victim may have been raped by the miscreants before she was murdered.