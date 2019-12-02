Days after the Hyderabad veterinary doctor was gang-raped and murdered, a shocking revelation surfaced the internet. The name of the rape victim was found trending on the adult website – XVideos, which revealed that people searched the vet's name 8 million times. Not just in India, the name was highly searched even in Pakistan.

Woman veterinary doctor was allegedly dragged, raped and murdered in Shadnagar, while she was waiting to get her bike repaired. Her name is trending everywhere with millions of people condemning this heinous act and urging the government for immediate capital punishment for the four culprits, who were arrested by the police within a day after the incident.

When the entire country is struggling to come to terms, it comes as a shocker that the victim's name was searched 8 million times on the popular porn website XVideos over the weekend. A Twitter user named CA Mohd Salman Ansari (@iSalmanAnsari) tweeted a screenshot featuring her name trending on XVideos and wrote, "#PriyankaReddy has been searched more than 8 million times on porn site. These are not the people but are potential Rapist. We are slowly dying as a society."

This disturbing trend on XVideos shows that there are millions of people, who are corrupt, barbaric and rapist. Many Twitter users quoted and replied to Mohd Salman Ansari's tweet and condemned the people who are searching her name on the porn website.

Here's how netizens reacted against the trend:

Jessica Masterson @moongirlmusing

This week, Dr Priyanka Reddy was abducted by four men, gang-raped, smothered, and set on fire. Today, her name is trending on one of the world's most visited porn sites. Did a little research. This site gets about 35,000 visitors per second.

Deep Halder @deepscribble

You say hang the rapists while #Priyanka_Reddy becomes top search in porn site. How perverse are we? There is no hope.

Gurjot @iamgurjotsaini

Priyanka Reddy was raped & murdered, & people are searching her videos on porn sites. These people are no less than the actual rapists. Like those 4 men haven't done enough damage to her family & her soul. I have no words. Is humanity really exist? #RIPHumanity #HyderabadHorror

kru || watermelon sugar @rufflestyles

Dr. Priyanka Reddy did not ask for any of this, yet in a country like India, within 48 hours she has been raped, burnt, made into a sensational news and now reduced to a porn search? The world is a disgusting, misogynistic place.

Jay Bhanushaali (JB) @jaybhanushali0

Highly ashamed to see ppl finding priyanka reddy on porn search site..highly ashamed that we call our self human being where ppl want to see and enjoy a girl video getting raped..these 8 million ppl are not human being but they are 8 million POTENTIAL RAPIST.

Void Main () @sarcastickuro

Thousands of rapists are in their homes trending Priyanka Reddy in porn sites I mean how can so many people be so sick? Yes India will never be safe for women unless society starts hunting these goons and fu*k politics #Justice_for_Priyanka_Reddy @TIP_Pradhanjii

Atulkumar Gupta @GuptaAtulkumar

To ye meri desh ki janta?? They are searching Priyanka Reddy on Porn Websites.They are also rapist from mind

Badshah-e-मेमे @Vikasingh26

T/W: PORN. Few days ago, Dr Priyanka reddy raped and murdered badly, MY HEART CRIES. and now, PEOPLE ARE SEARCHING HER VIDEOS ON PORN SITES AND SHE IS TRENDING IN INDIA. A BIG SHAME TO HUMANITY! no words.

Jay Bhanushaali (JB) @jaybhanushali0

Hot-On-yr-Heels @Cris_Bulawayo

The victim of the vicious gang-rape and murder, Priyanka Reddy, was propelled to the top of popular porn site's trends by fake video uploaders and user searches, triggering a wave of disgust and demands it be scrubbed.

Natalie Goes to Hell @purpleproze