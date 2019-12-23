At least nine people were killed and 10 injured when a fire broke out at a clothes godown in Delhi's Kirari area early on Monday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the godown was on the ground floor of a three-storey building. There was no fire safety equipment in the building and it had only a single staircase.

The injured were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals. The victims include two senior citizens and four children.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Not an isolated incident

Earlier in December, at least 43 people were killed and over a dozen others injured when a fire broke out at a six-storey bag manufacturing factory in Delhi's Rani Jhansi Road market.

Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory when the fire broke out at 5 am.