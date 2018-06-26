With the inside story of the cold-blooded murder of an army major's wife on Delhi's high streets unfolding, the many facets of the alleged killer are merging. The gory lust story is all about perverted passion, lies, deceits and blood-curdling murder details.

If emerging reports -- much of them based on leaks from the investigation process -- are to be believed, Nikhil Handa was a serial baiter on Facebook, a womaniser who want to lengths to snare the victims and an intruder into happy families. Handa allegedly did all this while apparently being successful in keeping up the happy family image in his own home.

Here are the latest updates on the man and his crime: