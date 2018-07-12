As Nibiru fear has once again started gripping the world, private memoirs written by legendary Serbian astronomer Milorad B. Protić is slowly emerging as the hottest debating topic among conspiracy theorists and Christian believers.

In his memoir, Milorad has written that Mars was home to vast oceans, lakes and rivers before four millennia, and it was the impact of Nibiru which turned the red planet into a barren land. Protić even hinted that the fate of Mars could be faced by earth, and when it happens, the planet will face the devastation of its lifetime.

In his memoirs, Milorad B. Protić depicted Nibiru as a brown dwarf star with multiple orbiting satellites in a 3600-year highly elliptical orbit. Even though Milorad has spent years researching Nibiru alias Planet X, he never publically admitted that this dangerous space body could be lurking on the edge of our solar system.

As per Milorad B. Protić, it was way back in 1580 BC that Nibiru had last interacted with our solar system. The Serbian astronomer strongly believed that life might have been harboring on Mars during those ancient days until it was devastated completely due to the impact of Nibiru.

The words of Protić remain valid for many Nibiru believers, owing to his credentials as an astronomer. The scientist who died on October 29, 2001, was three times the director of the Belgrade observatory, and in his career, he even discovered a handful of comets and minor planets.

Recently, David Meade, a self-proclaimed Christian numerologist has predicted that killer planet Nibiru will first appear in the skies between June and December 2018. Meade argues that the arrival of Nibiru will trigger a seven-year tribulation period on the planet characterized by the increase in the number of natural disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

In the meantime, a group of ardent Christian believers has started claiming that the upcoming lunar eclipse on July 27 is an indication that doomsday is imminent.

As per Christian televangelist Paul Begley, the blood moon on July 27 will mark the final page in the history of mankind. He also added that he had made these predictions after analyzing various biblical prophecies.