Amateur astronomers have spotted a weird space body which is apparently heading toward the earth. Even though various space agencies including NASA have described the eerie object as a comet, conspiracy theorists are not ready to believe it. They speculate that this gigantic object which is bigger than Jupiter might be Nibiru, alias Planet X, which will trigger doomsday on the earth.

It was Australian skywatcher, Michael Jager who initially shared the image of the space body online. The picture of the strange object soon went viral, and upon initial analysis, some space experts argued that the glowing ball's atmosphere could be at least 260,000 kilometer in diameter. Interestingly, the object also emitted green flashes of light as it is approaching the earth.

The news later gained popularity when UFO researcher Tyler Glocker uploaded a video about this phenomenon on his YouTube channel 'Secureteam10'. In the video, Glockner strongly assured that the object discovered might not be a comet, as it does not have a tail. The UFO researcher also made it clear that there appear to be two objects coming out from the central region of the subject.

The video has now gone viral, racking up more than 290,000 views. And viewers were quick to speculate what it could be.

"Tyler, there is an optical phenomenon called the "green flash". It can be seen at sunrise or sunset...However, I have never seen out of all my studies a green flash of this nature. True Green flashes can be seen at the rim of the sun, right above or below. The entire sky does not "flash" like in the video. In my opinion, this can be a very odd strong one," explained Candace Argo, a YouTuber on the green flashes.

Livres Audio, another YouTube user said: "Nibiru is coming and it's real, Strange weather, Earthquakes and comets like never before... Every year is just worse than the previous... Something Big, Sick & Twisted is going to happen in the next years and we are not ready and we will never be."

It may be recalled that earlier, David Meade, a strong proponent of the Nibiru apocalypse theory had claimed that the killer planet will appear on the skies between June to December 2018.

As per Meade, the arrival of Nibiru will trigger seven year tribulation period on the earth which will be characterized by natural disasters including tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions etc. Meade reveals that the world will go through 1000 years of peace after this tribulation period, and finally, the world will end forever.