The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched the Lal Bazar area residence of businessman Fayaz Ahmad Mir in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir, on Tuesday in connection with alleged terror funding activities. The team was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

According to News18, many documents have been recovered from his house, including some bank statements. No other details of the raid were immediately available.

Similar raids were recently conducted by NIA in connection with the case. The agency is looking into the alleged illegal routing of money from Pakistan through hawala channels to fund terror outfits in the restive region of Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 2, the central anti-terror agency had carried out searches at the residence and office premises of Ajaz Ahmad Hakak in connection with its ongoing probe into the funding by the Pakistan-based Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), an NIA official had earlier told IANS.

The search was conducted at the Nowhatta residence of Hakak, a week after it had arrested three persons from Delhi and busted a hawala network linked to the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), including a Kashmir-based hawala courier. The agency had seized over Rs 1 crore in cash and Rs 43,000 in Nepali currency and several incriminating documents from the arrested men.

The NIA had arrested Mohamed Salman, who was in regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistani national, who was well connected with the deputy chief of FIF, a charity group linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).