In a bizarre incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh Monday, May 7, a newly-married woman reportedly got her husband murdered because she wanted to spend her life with a man she met on social networking site Facebook.

The woman, identified as Saraswathi, had married her maternal cousin Yamaka Sankar Rao about 10 days ago. But she wasn't happy with her husband and instead wanted to be with her Facebook friend Siva. Saraswathi reportedly met Siva while she was pursuing her education in Vishakhapatnam and the duo had fallen in love.

She stayed in touch with Siva even after her marriage and eventually decided to murder Rao so that the duo could be together, reported IANS.

On Monday night, Saraswathi and Rao were returning home after shopping. Acting as per the plan, the woman asked her husband to stop the bike on the pretext of attending a nature's call. While she went behind the bushes, three men reportedly arrived in an auto and fatally attacked Rao.

Saraswathi is then said to have broken her bangles and hidden her jewelry, after which she raised an alarm saying her husband had been attacked and she was robbed.

The police earlier registered a case of murder for gain, but later found out that things weren't that simple. "While she and Siva may have been blinded by love and probably thought the plan was foolproof, the police is said to have cracked the case in hours and arrested the duo Tuesday, May 8.

"Initially, we registered a case of murder for gain. However, when the investigating officers questioned her for details, she was giving contradictory answers. Then, our men grew suspicious about her", the Mumbai Mirror quoted the Superintendent of Police P Pala Raju as saying.

During the interrogation, the police also found out that the trio had tried to kill Rao twice the same day, but couldn't as they always found him in a crowd. Their plan finally worked when Saraswathi asked him to stop the bike at an isolated place.

"On way, she stopped at one place, but vehicular movement discouraged them from carrying out the plot. Then, she got the bike stopped at a completely isolated place where the plan was successfully executed", the police officer said.