New Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe powered by a 4.0-litre V8 unit in place of a 5.5-litre V8 engine.

Panamericana radiator grille with the V-shaped cooling air intake is the design highlight

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe marks Mercedes-Benz India's seventh car launch in the country in 2018.

Mercedes-Benz India has launched yet another high-performance AMG badged car in India. The German premium carmaker launched Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe at Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom) and India only gets the Coupe version.

The previous version of the AMG S 63 Coupe was on sale from 2015 and it was powered by a 5.5-litre V8 engine that develops 577hp of power and 892Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the new Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 unit that makes over 612hp and 900Nm of torque. Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ launched at Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India last month also carries the same engine.

The mill comes mated to AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission and four-wheel drive is a standard fitment. The new AMG S 63 Coupe can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds and top speed is electronically limited to 300kmph.

Mercedes-Benz has updated the two-door coupe with minor yet sleek cosmetic additions. The face is highlighted with Panamericana radiator grille with the V-shaped cooling air intake. The front apron is painted in vehicle colour and is flanked by two large outer air inlets, which are outlined in high-gloss black. The front-end also gets a three-dimensional splitter with its aerodynamically shaped chrome edge.

The side skirts with three-dimensional inlays give the coupe a sporty stance. The new coupe is also equipped with large forged light-alloy wheels, measuring 19 inches as standard. At the rear, the AMG S 63 Coupe features an updated rear apron with diffuser insert and a redesigned twin tailpipes of the AMG exhaust system.

The AMG power sports seats for all passengers come with memory function and seat heating. It also finished in Nappa leather and AMG badges can be seen in the backrests. The three-spoke Performance steering wheel features paddle shifters. The coupe also gets a 12.3-inch TFT widescreen colour display that displays an array of information that includes engine and transmission oil temperature, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, the engine output and torque, boost pressure, and tyre temperatures and pressures.

"With the launch of Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe, we are further strengthening our lead in the Performance and Dream Car line-up in India...The launch of new S 63 Coupe is a strategic decision after the introduction of new S-Class, which received a great response from its customers, and we are confident that the vehicle will entice our Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts and enhance our loyal fan base," said Michael Jopp, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe marks Mercedes-Benz India's seventh car launch in the country in 2018 and fourth AMG product this year. Other AMG models Mercedes-Benz India launched this year includes the AMG E 63 S 4Matic+, AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe Orange Art and the AMG SLC 43 RedArt.