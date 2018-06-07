Mercedes-Benz India will launch the AMG S 63 Coupe on June 18

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe draws power from a 4.0-litre V8 engine with over 612hp

Fourth AMG model for India in 2018

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the launch of yet another high-performance AMG badged car in India. The German premium automaker will launch the new Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe on June 18. It will be the fourth AMG product in India this year.

Mercedes-Benz India had launched the previous version of the AMG S 63 Coupe in 2015 and it was powered by a 5.5-litre V8 engine that develops 577hp of power and 892Nm of torque. The new Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe, on the other hand, is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 unit that makes over 612hp and 900Nm of torque. This is the same engine that also powers the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ launched at Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India last month.

The V8 engine comes mated to AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission and four-wheel drive is a standard fitment. The new AMG S 63 Coupe can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds and top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph.

The two-door coupe gets minor yet sleek cosmetic changes in its latest avatar. The front-end is dominated with the Panamericana radiator grille with the V-shaped cooling air intake. The front apron is painted in vehicle colour and is flanked by two large outer air inlets, which are outlined in high-gloss black. The front-end also gets a three-dimensional splitter with its aerodynamically shaped chrome edge.

The side skirts with three-dimensional inlays give a road-hugging stance to the coupe. The sports coupe gets large forged light-alloy wheels, measuring 19 inches as standard. At the rear, the AMG S 63 Coupe features an updated rear apron with diffuser insert and a redesigned twin tailpipes of the AMG exhaust system.

On the inside, the AMG power sports seats for all passengers come with memory function and seat heating. The seats are finished in Nappa leather and AMG badges can be seen in the front and rear seat backrests. The three-spoke Performance steering wheel features paddle shifters. The coupe also gets a 12.3-inch TFT widescreen colour display that displays an array of information that includes engine and transmission oil temperature, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, the engine output and torque, boost pressure, and tyre temperatures and pressures.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe is expected to be priced around Rs 3 crore and will lock horn against Rolls-Royce Wraith and Bentley Continental GT.