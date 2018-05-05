Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 612hp

The sports sedan needs only 3.4 seconds to reach 100kmph speed

Pitted against BMW M5 priced at Rs 1.43 crore, ex-showroom

German premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched its most powerful E Class sedan, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ in India at Rs 1.5 crore, ex-showroom. The product of Mercedes-Benz's performance division AMG, the new sports sedan goes up against the BMW M5 in India which is priced at Rs 1.43 crore, ex-showroom.

The AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 612 hp of power at 5,750rpm to 6,500rpm and peak torque of 850Nm between 2,500rpm and 4,500rpm. The mill comes mated to AMG Speedshit 9-speed sports transmission. The sports sedan also gets 4Matic+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution and drift mode.

The mammoth powers AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ to sprint from zero to 100kmph in mere 3.4 seconds. The top speed has been limited 250kmph while AMG Driver's package will push it to 300kmph speed.

The E 63 S 4MATIC+ features cylinder deactivation system for the first time. This will ensure more fuel-efficiency. The nine-speed sports transmission now combined with a wet start-off clutch. Torque distribution on the front and rear axle, which until now was strongly rear-biased, is fully variable for the first time. The AMG pack in the new sedan also includes sports suspension, an electronically-controlled differential lock, dynamic engine mounts and carbon ceramic brake discs.

The compnay has also added subtle exterior changes to the make the AMG version different from the regular Mercedes-Benz E-Class. These include more muscular new grille, bonnet, bumpers, beefier wheel arches, and 20-inch matte grey alloys.

The AMG E63 S 4Matic+ is equipped with active brake assist, a radar-based driver assistance system that can help prevent accidents with vehicles ahead and with crossing pedestrians or mitigate the consequences of accidents. It is a combination of proximity warning, collision warning, situation-dependent braking assistance and autonomous braking function. The sedan also comes equipped with seven airbags.