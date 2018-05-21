Both special editions are offered only in limited numbers

The OrangeArt and RedArt are pure cosmetic upgrades

The GLE 43 4Matic Coupe OrangeArt priced at Rs 1.02 crore

The SLC 43 RedArt Edition is priced at Rs 87.48 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched two special edition models in India on Monday. Christened Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe 'OrangeArt' edition and the SLC 43 'RedArt' edition, the new models are limited in numbers and are distinguished by the special cosmetic add-ons.

Mercedes-Benz has priced the GLE 43 4Matic Coupe OrangeArt at Rs 1.02 crore while SLC 43 RedArt Edition is priced at Rs 87.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe OrangeArt

The special edition of the GLE 43 4Matic is available in three colour options – Polar white, Obsidian black and Selenite grey. The special edition boasts off 21-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in the high-gloss black painted finish with orange rim flange. The orange touches are also added to the front apron. It also gets full LED headlamps with the black LED ring and intelligent light system.

On the inside, the sports seats and door panels are upholstered in black Nappa leather/DINAMICA microfiber with orange piping and contrasting topstitching in grey. The OrangeArt edition gets special floor mats with AMG lettering and piping in orange. The three-spoke multifunction steering wheel is finished in black Nappa leather while sports pedals come in brushed stainless steel with rubber studs and aluminium trim with light longitudinal grain.

Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 RedArt

Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 RedArt is offered in the Polar white shade while customers also have the option to choose Designo selenite grey magno. Similar to OrangeArt edition, the RedArt edition gets red accents on the front and rear aprons. The SLC 43 RedArt also gets Red flics in the AMG bumper and red fins on the wings. The 10-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in high-gloss black and rim flange painted in red and red-coloured brake callipers with AMG lettering is another standout feature of RedArt edition.

On the inside, the special edition packs black leather seats with silver pearl Nappa leather inserts. Red contrasting topstitching and head restraints in carbon-fibre effect embossed leather with embroidered Edition logo can be added as an optional extra.