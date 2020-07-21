The prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has appointed a new director Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan. The director assumed office on Monday, July 20 from G Raghuram.

IIM-B's new director Rishikesha T Krishnan

Earlier, in April this year, it was announced that IIM-B would be seeing a change of hands as G Raghuram would be stepping down from his position as director following his superannuation. Rishikesha T Krishnan took over office on July 20th.

Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan has previously served as IIM-Indore's director and has been seen as a leader through his career. On the occasion of the announcement, Prof. Krishnan had said, "It is an extraordinary privilege to lead India's best management institution, IIM Bangalore, at this most challenging time when there is an opportunity to re-define management education."

It'll be exciting to see IIM-B reaching new heights under the leadership of Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan.