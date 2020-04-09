The Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore announced on Wednesday that Rishikesha T Krishnan has been appointed as its new director. As per the announcement, Krishnan will assume office on July 31, 2020, following the superannuation of the current director G Raghuram.

"I am certain that IIM-B will benefit from his excellent scholarship, and administrative and people skills. It is great that we will have the opportunity to work together, over the next four months, to ensure a smooth transition. I am particularly delighted, on a personal note, to be handing over office to my former student," Raghuram was quoted as saying.

Who is Rishikesha T Krishnan?

Rishikesha T Krishnan is currently working as a professor of strategy at IIM-B. His association with the Indian Institute of Management isn't new. He formerly served as the director of IIM-Indore and is one of the founders of IIM Sambalpur.

Krishnan graduated from IIT-Kanpur, Stanford University and IIM-Ahmedabad. He has co-authored books on innovation and his interests are strategy and innovation. Additionally, Krishnan had served as a member of Justice Srikrishna Committee to Evolve a Data Protection Framework for India in 2017-18. According to his bio, Krishnan was Visiting Scholar at the Center for the Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania in 2008 and at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad from 2011 to 2012.

Krishnan has received several recognitions over the course of his tenure, including the Jamuna Raghavan Chair in Entrepreneurship at IIM-B from 2007 till 2010.

"As a well-regarded faculty member of IIM-B and a proven administrator during his term as Director of IIM Indore, Professor Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence. Under his leadership, IIM Bangalore is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology," Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, said in a statement.