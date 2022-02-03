Nehha Pendse is all set to bid adieu to Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The actress who became popular as– Anita Mishra – from the show, is all set to quit it. Nehha had joined the show after Saumya Tandon played the character for over six years. It was when Saumya went on her maternity break that Nehha was roped in as a replacement.

Neha to bid adieu

Nehha too won hearts by adding her own nuances to the character. However, the latest we hear is that it wouldn't be long before she says bye to the show. As per reports, the long shooting hours and extensive traveling have taken a toll on Nehha's health. And the actress' contract would be over soon. But, without any bitter feelings, she has decided to walk out happily without renewing her contract with the makers.

Now, whether some new actress would be brought in to play the role or would Nehha agree to come back, remains to be seen.

Sunil Grover/Instagram

Sunil Grover's heart surgery

In other news, Sunil Grover has undergone a heart surgery. The former Kapil Sharma Show actor, Sunil Grover, was admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute where he underwent heart surgery. "He had a heart surgery and the patient is absolutely fine now. He should be discharged soon. We can't divulge any more information about his health," PTI quoted the hospital saying.

The news has come as a shock to many as Sunil Grover was working back-to-back and has his plate full for the year. After an ugly fall-out with Kapil Sharma, Grover came back with – Kanpur Wale Khuranas. He has also been seen in several films in the last few years like – Padman, Bharat, Patakhaa, Baaghi and Coffee with D.