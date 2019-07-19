It has been more than a year since Sunil Grover ended his association with Kapil Sharma and the Kapil Sharma Show and fans still can't get over him. Sunil, who was most certainly the biggest highlight of the show, had left the show after an alleged ugly showdown between him and Kapil Sharma in a flight.

After the fiasco, Kapil Sharma had said that the whole episode taught him not to tweet anything in a haste. On Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch, Kapil had said, "I like Sunil a lot. There was just a misunderstanding between us. Someone asked me why I am not taking him in the show and in a fit-of-rage, I wrote on Twitter that I was ready to take him, it's he who doesn't wish to come back on the show. I have learnt a lot from that incident. If we have a misunderstanding, we should not share it on social media. If you are mad at somebody, just pick up the phone and message."

Now, talking about Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda has said in an interview with TOI, "Oh, I really miss Grover yaar. Sunil and I have known each other for long even before we started working together on Comedy Nights With Kapil or TKSS and our bonding and chemistry reflected on-screen when we worked together. We have partied a lot together. Things like this happen in life, but the show must go on. But there's no love lost as we stay in contact through messages."

There were rumours of Sunil Grover making his way back to the show after the release of his film – Bharat – but, nothing of that sort seems to have happened. Sunil had said that the question of coming back to the show doesn't arise at all since he doesn't even watch the show anymore.