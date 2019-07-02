The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the most popular and successful comedy shows on national television. But it appears that the show is gradually losing its charm.

There is no denial that apart from Kapil Sharma, the most entertaining comedian on the show was Sunil Grover. Although Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek have been quite successful in making the audience laugh, no one has been able to fill the vacuum that got created after Sunil's exit.

Sunil's characters of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku bhabi were huge hit, and were two of the major attractions of The Kapil Sharma Show.

After his ouster from the show, Kapil and the makers brought about certain changes in the show, but none of those seem to be working as expected. Unlike earlier, The Kapil Sharma Show now starts with a combined act of all the comedians, followed by the entry of the guests.

However, most of the times, these newly introduced format failed to impress the audience. One of the recent acts in the episode where Article 15 team appeared on the show, was extremely monotonous.

Post this episode, a lot of people expressed their views on Twitter saying that The Kapil Sharma Show is becoming very average. They not only requested the makers to bring Sunil back on the show, they also urged them to change the current format.

Below are some of the tweets made about The Kapil Sharma Show in past few days:

"The kapilsharma shows is very boring and irritating. Pleas change the director and replace kapil sharma. Krishna acting is only superb others it waste sir. It's my honest feedback [sic]".

"@WhoSunilGrover Paa ji I want you to see you again in Kapil Sharma Show...because show without you is too boring [sic]".

"@ComedyOnSonyTV The Kapil sharma show is now so typical & one standard like ek dusre ka cheap mazak udana aur bhada masaz..aur very boring koun bhel cororpati..very boring.plz change the format.kuchh naya liye.we are viewing ur show.thnx [sic]".

Also, the TRP of the show has also not been in its best in recent times. Considering all these, it appears that the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show should either consider bringing Sunil back on the show or brainstorm a bit to hike up its fun quotient.