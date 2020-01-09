Nehha Pendse has been in the headlines for her wedding with longtime beau Shardul Singh Bayas. Apart from their traditional Marathi wedding, what's making news is the fact that Shardul has had two failed marriages earlier. He also has kids from his earlier marriages.

While talking to TOI, Nehha spoke up about him being a divorcee. She said, "Why are people talking about Shardul being a divorcee? It's not that I am a virgin either. I appreciate the fact that he took chances with women he was in love with, unlike in my case where the men disappeared just when the relationship could have culminated into marriage. At least, Shardul is not commitment-phobic."

'Who knows what the future holds for us?'

However, it was Nehha's answer about a happily-ever-after that shocked us. She told the daily, "Let's be honest. Who knows what the future holds for us? I am extremely practical and aware of the fact that anything can go wrong even in a seemingly strong relationship. I have been married for just a few days, and can't predict how things can change in a few years. All I can say is, I am open to embracing everything that life has to offer me. Janam-janam ka saath is restricted to just films, real life is a lot more than that."

Meeting his previous wives

What's commendable is that Nehha has met Shardul's ex-wives and is friends with his daughter on social media. She said, "His first marriage ended around 10 years ago and second, five years ago. They were gracious enough to meet me and I realised that their relationship had ended amicably. They were young when they got married and made some mistakes. But what's important is that they remain cordial and Shardul is a doting father."

Talking to Spotboye earlier, Nehha had said that Shardul did not hide anything from her. She added that she knew about his marriage and his kids, one each from his previous shaadis. She also said that in her opinion, life doesn't stop with failed marriages and Shradul does the balancing act very well.