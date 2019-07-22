Sunil Grover had shot to fame when he played the character of Gutthi on Comedy Nights With Kapil. He then went on to become household with yet another quirky character of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabi on The Kapil Sharma Show which never failed to tickle the funny bone of the audience. The comedian-actor may have been in the news for falling apart from his good friend Kapil Sharma, but unknowingly he has made a lot of difference in many people's lives with his comedy acts.

The comedian had recently flown to Dubai for a live performance and while he was prepping for his act, a lady came and thanked him for helping her in getting out of depression.

"A few days ago, I was waiting to catch a flight in the airport lounge when a lady came up to me and confided that she used to have 100 mg of depression pills, the dosage has now gone down to 10 mg because of my TV shows and live acts. Over time I have realised that humour de-stresses people. For me, comedy's a medicine and the one who makes you laugh, a pharmacy," Sunil Grover was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Sunil Grover recently admitted that he did have insecurities while leaving The Kapil Sharma Show mid-way. And he had also thanked the platform that gave me so much recognition. He also opened up about the infamous brawl between him and Kapil and regretted that it shouldn't have happened.

He was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat wherein he played the role of Salman's childhood friend Vilayati on screen.