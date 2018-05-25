Neha Dhupia's hush-hush wedding to Angad Bedi recently took many in Bollywood by surprise. There were also rumours on whether Neha had married Angad because she was pregant. However, her father Pradip Dhupia rubbished the rumours and said that the couple married in a hurry because they had their respective work commitments to fulfil.

While the fans were waiting to know the secret behind their wedding, the newly married Neha recently opened up about her marriage to her best friend, revealing some interesting details.

Neha said that it was Angad who proposed marriage to her four years ago but rejected it since she was dating someone else at the time. But Angad, who didn't lose hope stuck around, and the actress finally said yes.

"Our friends knew that Angad had feelings for me, but it was one-sided, till I came around. He had proposed marriage to me four years ago, but I turned down his proposal at that time because I was in a relationship. He came back four years later and said that I had wasted four years of his life. He said, 'I don't want to be just in a relationship with you. Either you are my wife or nothing.' I always believe in one thing — the right time and place. In the past four years, I have seen a huge change in him. He has matured a lot. In the end, everything else goes flying out of the window and friendship is all that matters. I can promise you that we aren't going be a couple who will post a lot about ourselves on social media," Neha told The Times Of India.

She also revealed that Angad didn't propose to her but her parents.

"Angad didn't propose to me, instead, he went with the rishta to my parents. His mother was not ready to give her nod for the wedding date, till she met me. I met her two days before the wedding and she asked me if I was sure about getting married to him and some other questions, which a to-be mother-in-law would generally ask. As far as his father is concerned, we had got strict instructions from him to keep it low-key or else the press would get a whiff of it and there would be OB vans outside the Gurudwara," Neha said.

Angad, who is now a married man, had never thought of settling down but his wedding to Neha happened to him beautifully. She also talked about having kids and striking a work-life balance.

"I was a commitment-phobic person. I never thought that I will settle down. Marriage has happened beautifully for me. As far as having kids and striking a work-life balance are concerned, I will be able to respond to the situation when I am in it. When we are in that situation and those sacrifices have to be made either by her or me, we will do it. Work is important, but there is a life beyond that. Kids are an extension of you and it is important to raise them well. If that requires sacrifice, even professionally, then we will do it. The happiness of having a child cannot be matched by any number of zeroes on a cheque. So, you got to look at life from that perspective," Angad said.