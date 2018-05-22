Neha Dhupia, who recently tied the knot with Angad Bedi, is now making heads turn with her sizzling photoshoot for Maxim India.

Neha has appeared on the cover of Maxim India for the May edition. Although she has been away from the big screen since a long time, the diva certainly got full marks for her oomph factor.

Neha flaunted her curves for the photoshoot and it has got everyone's attention. The newlywed diva looks super hot in every photo and is likely to make hubby Angad's skip heartbeat too.

While Neha made some sensuous poses in other pictures from the photoshoot, the cover photo shows her wearing a red-hot lingerie along with a gown. The 37-year-old star truly nailed it with her sensuality.

The Julie actress and Angad wedded in a private ceremony on May 8. Without any prior announcement, the star couple had surprised all their fans. However, they had later issued an official statement.

"Marrying your best friend is one of the greatest feelings in the world, and we are extremely fortunate to have found love in each other. It has been a beautiful journey knowing each other and after formalizing the wedding earlier this year, today, we exchanged our vows in a beautifully simple, private and intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi. We look forward to celebrating and sharing this special moment with our friends and colleagues in Mumbai in the next couple of weeks. Thank you for showering us with so much love. Your blessings have truly made this day so much more special," the statement read.

Check Neha's steamy photoshoot for Maxim India:

Meanwhile, rumors of Neha's pregnancy had started doing the rounds. It was being said that the actress and her beau tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony as Neha was already pregnant.

However, the bride's father rubbished the rumors. "No no.. There is no such thing at all. Since the two got married early, people are thinking otherwise. But there is no such thing. People will keep talking about things and spread rumors as per their wish," he had told a publication.