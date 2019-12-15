An international drug cartel was busted and nine people arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday. Narcotics worth about Rs 1,300 crore were also seized.

Among those arrested are five Indias, two Nigerians, an American and an Indonesian. The anti-narcotics agency said it seized one of the largest quantity of Cocaine in the country, at 20 Kgs, from a drugs syndicate spread across Delhi, the national capital region, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra.

Sharing preliminary inputs, officials said five Indians, an American, an Indonesian and two Nigerians have been arrested in this operation.

The syndicate used India as both destination and transit for cocaine consignments, they said.

The seized drug in India has an international value of Rs 100 crore and the total worth of the seizure effected from this cartel is Rs 1,300 crore.

The source of 55 kg of cocaine and 200 kg of methamphetamine that was seized in Australia has also been unearthed as part of this operation, officials said.

