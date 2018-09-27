Director Mani Ratnam's Telugu movie Nawab starring Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Simbu, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dayana Erappa and Aditi Rao Hydari has received good review and rating from the audience.

Nawab is dubbed version of Tamil crime thriller film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has written the script and dialogues for the film in collaboration with Siva Ananth and jointly produced it with A Subaskaran under the banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.24 hours.

Performances: Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Silambarasan and Arun Vijay have delivered electrifying performances, which are the highlights of Nawab. Aishwarya Rajesh, Dayana Erappa and Aditi Rao Hydari, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Thiagarajan and Mansoor Ali Khan have also done jobs and they are also assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Nawab has decent production values and AR Rahman's music, Santosh Sivan's picturisation, A Sreekar Prasad's editing.

Choreography of action and chase scenes and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Nawab movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers reaction on the film shared on Twitter and Google Plus. Continue to see the audience's response

Madhusudhanan Varadarajulu

Nawab Movie Review: Gangster story telling maniratnam is back in style with strong characterisation of Ethi, Rasool as these 2 characters will stand out as a winner. STR is back with the character of Ethi will get a huge appluase from start till end. His role is the best in the film. Simbhu has delivered and lived to the expectation and he is the one who will stand out of the crowd. Rasool role done by Vijay Sethupathi was another role where maniratnam has used his strength and delivered to perfection. This two roles alone is enough to prove and your total paisa Vasool. Varadan as Aravind Swamy and Thyagu as Arun Vijay are additional bonus and all roles have done there best. Especially Jyothika was the one to be noted in female roles. The movie is of gangster one and you will love the movie for the cast and crew and proper execution of script. The strength is cinematography + dialogue + BGM. Maniratnam is bang on target and delivered on his strength with great acting skills. STR and VJ deserves the best acting skills. Overall the movie is rated 4 out of 5. Do watch in theatre and enjoy.

Balaji i'm

Great movie. Super comback for STR. Mani sir again proved why he is one of the best directors. Ar rahman sir music and bgm top notch. Arun vijay, vjs, Aravind swamy played their roles really well,especially vjs acting was awesome.Small twist in 1st half was super. 2nd half was even more better than first half. Overall a treat to watch for mani sir,vjsand STR fans. My rating 3.5/5

MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI❤️‏ @chai_ravipati

Decent 1st half #STR @VijaySethuOffl scenes Stage set for 2nd half #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam #Nawab

PaniPuri‏ @THEPANIPURI

#ChekkaChivanthaVaanam -#ManiRatnam is Backkkk... Maniratnam is Proved,Why he is a Master in Taking & Dealing the Movie... #VijaySethupathy #AditiRaoHydari #Simbu #STR #Nawab

Xappie®‏ @xappiecinema

#ChekkaChivanthaVaanam 1st half : Mani Ratnam weaves his magic yet again. The film is gripping so far with a brilliant interval sequence. All actors have got equal screen presence. But, it's quite magical to see Vijay Sethupathi and Simbu light up the frame. #Nawab #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam Review: #ManiRatnam has crafted a brilliant gangster drama with this talented bunch of actors. The film stresses upon the family feud, greed, the thirst for power and deception in a wonderful manner. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️