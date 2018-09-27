After his much-hyped Kaatru Veliyidai bombed at the box office, Mani Ratnam is back with multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, a gangster family drama. The stars Arvind Swami, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Jyothika plays Arvind Swami's wife and Aditi Rao Hydari as his girlfriend, a television reporter. Dayana Erappa has enacted the role of an NRI and Simbu's love interest, while Aishwarya will be seen as a bold and strong girl from Sri Lanka. Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Thiagarajan, Siva Ananth, Appani Sarath and others are in the supporting roles.

Santhosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while A Sreekar Prasad has handled the cinematography. Two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman has scored the music for Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. A few songs that include Bhoomi has struck the chords with the listeners.

Story:

Senapathi (Prakash Raj) is a business magnate and an influential gangster. Arvind Swami (Varadan), Simbu (Ethi), Arun Vijay (Thyagu) will be seen as his sons.

The elder son Varadan believes he is the natural heir of Senapathi and goes to any extent to step into his father's shoes. The drama begins when the coveted and influential seat is up for grabs with the three siblings collude in a power-hungry battle along with Rasool Ebrahim (Vijay Sethupathi). What happens when greed takes over emotions form the crux of the story.

Reviews:

The movie has garnered good buzz with the trailers and promos of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam making people reminisce and relish Mani Ratnam's classic Nayagan. The industry and fans believe that the ace filmmaker is back to his good old ways of telling a story in the intense backdrop. Will the movie give help Mani to return to his good form? Find out in the audience's words here: