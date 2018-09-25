Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to address his fans at the grand pre-release event of Nawab in Hyderabad today. The function is live streamed on YouTube channel of Sony Music India.

Mani Ratnam is one of the most popular Kollywood filmmakers in the Telugu states. He has dubbed and released all his Tamil films in Telugu and some of them have become big hits. After a long hiatus, the director is all set to make a comeback with his latest venture titled Nawab.

Nawab is the Telugu version of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which is a crime thriller film co-written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film features an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dayana Erappa and Aditi Rao Hydari. The movie is scheduled for grand release along with the original version on September 27.

As a part of its promotion, the makers of Nawab are holding a pre-release event at the Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The function, which is attended by its cast and crew, has started from 11.30 am today. Some celebs from Tollywood are said to be attending it. The makers have planned to telecast it live on some popular Telugu TV channels.

Sony Music South, which has acquired its audio rights, is live streaming the pre-release function on its YouTube channel. The bosses of the label tweeted the link to the live video and wrote, "The pre-release event of #ManiRatnam's much-awaited #Nawab will begin in a few minutes from now! Catch a glimpse of the star-studded cast and crew LIVE at 11 AM!"