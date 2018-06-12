On June 07, 2018, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) revealed that they have discovered ancient organic matter and mysterious methane on Mars. Experts claim that the presence of organic matter and methane emission could be a sign that aliens have once lived on the red planet.

Now, Tyler Glockner, a UFO researcher who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' has suggested that the new finding of NASA is a concrete evidence of something that lurks below the surface of Mars.

Are aliens producing methane on Mars?

"There is always been evidence of life on Mars, and I fully believe it. The new announcement is the result of two new studies that reveal how methane exists on the planet. Methane is trapped in the mud of Mars and is more than three billion years old. These new methane observations give compelling pieces of evidence that life existed on Mars or it still exists," said Glockner in the video.

Glockner also argued that aliens might be living under the surface of Mars.

The video which was uploaded to YouTube on June 08, 2018, has already racked up more than 450,000 views. Interestingly, viewers who watched the video are pretty convinced that aliens are living on the red planet.

"What if Martians existed way before us and had inhabited the whole planet ..they visited Earth many times and helped ancient civilizations with technology even advanced for our time..they were almost like Gods to us and made us build pyramids and other structures," commented imlatinoguy, a YouTube user.

"If Mars was once like Earth, then history may be repeating it's self, by the same kind of power-hungering idiots that are messing with Earth today. TPTB are modifying our food, water, and air. If this keeps up Earth's surface will look like Mars," commented vellcrow8years, another YouTube user.

Methane emission may not be always a natural process

Even though conspiracy theorists consider methane emission a sign of alien life, experts argue that organic molecules can be produced by various chemical reactions which are unrelated to life.

"Organic molecules contain carbon and hydrogen, and also may include oxygen, nitrogen and other elements. While commonly associated with life, organic molecules also can be created by non-biological processes and are not necessarily indicators of life," said NASA during the Thursday press conference.