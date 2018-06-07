The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is gearing up for a big announcement which could be related to alien life on Mars. The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. EDT (7 PM IST), and space enthusiasts believe that NASA will announce something special that the Mars rover Curiosity might have discovered on Mars.

The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website and Michelle Thaller, assistant director of science for communications, in NASA's Planetary Science Division will host the event.

Specialist participants include:

Paul Mahaffy, director of the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland

Jen Eigenbrode, research scientist at Goddard

Chris Webster, senior research fellow, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California

Ashwin Vasavada, Mars Science Laboratory project scientist, JPL.

But before it could happen, Joe White, a self-proclaimed space journalist, has revealed that he has spotted alien skulls on the Martian surface and irrespective of the outcome of NASA press conference, he is making news for now.

In his YouTube channel, 'Art Alien TV - Mars Zoo', Joe White claimed that he has found the evidence of an alien crime scene on Mars. The alien fossil pictures analyzed by Joe White were apparently taken by NASA's Spirit Rover on the 648the Martian day of its mission.

"It is very similar to the dead alien soldier which I found a few years back and posted on my channel. There are probably 30 or 40 of these alien skulls now on the Martian surface. This is one of the most noted examples," wrote White.

He said after comparing it with other evidences found by people elsewhere, it is amazing to find too many similarities. "I find most of them but this is an example of one that's been found by a different researcher and it is an amazing find. When you start analyzing the images carefully, you can see there are other skulls and things in this immediate area. It's a bit like a crime scene," said Joe White.

However, Joe White was cautious when he said the alien skull images could be the case of a pareidolia, a special peculiarity of the subconscious mind which makes people form a recognizable pattern or image on unknown objects.

This is not the first time that Joe White has found such unusual articles on the Martian surface based on NASA images. A few days ago, he had uploaded a video on his YouTube channel which showed a giant Sphinx statue on Mars.

When the video featuring the Sphinx statue image went viral on the Internet, conspiracy theorists strongly argued that Mars was once home to an alien civilization. A section of other people claimed that humans have reached the earth from Mars after the Red Planet faced a dreaded apocalyptic event.

