Joe White, a self-proclaimed space journalist has revealed that he has found a giant Sphinx statue on the Martian surface. Soon, he uploaded his findings on his YouTube conspiracy theory channel 'Art Alien TV' and the clip shows a bizarre rock formation which appears to be like an ancient Egyptian Sphinx statue at first glance.

The video has already sparked debate on social media and many people claim that Mars could be home to an alien civilization once upon a time. Many conspiracy theorists even allege that humans might have reached the earth after a deadly nuclear war destroyed the entire Red Planet.

"A close look at the 5 different viewing angles of the Mars giant sphinx. Photographed over a number of years by the Curiosity Rover this Martian sphinx statue that is over 200 feet long. Could it be the same size as the Egyptian Sphinx at Giza, 240 ft? It could well be. Is this irrefutable evidence of a civilization on Mars in the past that we have been looking for?" wrote the uploader in the description for the video.

The Great Sphinx Statue in Giza on the earth is considered one of the glorious remnants of ancient Egypt, and it is believed to have been built during the reign of Pharaoh Khafre between 2558 and 2532 BC. Does it mean there's a streak of resemblance on what's found in ancient Greek civilization to what's allegedly found Mars surface?

Increasingly more and more videos are appearing on Youtube claiming connection with Mars and giza pyramids ever since Boriska, a Russian man claiming to have lived on Mars in his previous birth revealed last year that Mars and Giza pyramids were connected.

Social media buzz

Joe White's video has already received over 3,300 views on YouTube, and most of the viewers have offered their views on the video.

"Like the Thunderbird opening! I used to watch that show in the states every week. Great Photo analysis, looks like plenty of NASA sand all around the object. Thanks for your impeccable presentations," commented Grant Tracy, a YouTube user.

"My question is, thousands of years ago, do you think that maybe? maybe.. there was water, an ocean, or lake surrounding that sphinx? Ships would sail in past that sphinx and onwards to the ports and city's. Thanks again Joe, great video," argued S Ippie, another YouTube user.

However, scientists have brushed aside such videos making it evident that these findings are actually the result of pareidolia, a peculiar capability of human mind to form recognizable pattern or image on unknown objects.