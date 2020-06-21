Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, June 21, launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi." The former Congress President has also attached a news report in his tweet from The Japan Times that says: "India's appeasement policy toward China unravels".

Rahul Gandhi's tweet:

The Japan Times report:

"Deception, concealment and surprise often accompany China's use of force, with Chinese leaders repeatedly claiming that military preemption was a defensive measure. Its latest assault on India — which China claims is the actual aggressor — was taken straight from this playbook," The Japan Times wrote.

"Yet Modi did not see the Chinese incursions coming. His vision seems to have been clouded by the naive hope that, by appeasing China, he could reset the bilateral relationship and weaken China's ties with Pakistan, another revisionist state that lays claims to sizable swaths of Indian territory," the article further claimed.

'If the land was Chinese...'

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter alleging that PM Modi had surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. "If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed?" asked the former Congress president.

Rahul Gandhi's comment comes days after PM Modi claimed that China has not captured any Indian territory or crossed our borders.

At an all-party meeting called to discuss the India-China clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, PM Modi said, "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured."

PMO issues clarification over PM Modi's comments

The Centre's statement read: "Prime Minister's observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces. The sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC on that day."