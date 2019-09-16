Nani's Gang Leader (Gangleader) has concluded the first weekend with decent collection at the worldwide box office. The movie surpassed Rs 25 crore gross mark in the global market in three days.

Riding on a huge hype, Nani's Gang Leader opened to a good response and collected Rs 10.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie shattered the records of Nani's previous films Ninnu Kori (Rs 10.20 crore), Nenu Local (Rs 9.70 crore) and Krishnarjuna Yuddham (Rs 9.70 crore). It became the third biggest opener for him after MCA (Rs 15.50 crore) and Devadas (Rs 11.54 crore).

Nani's Gang Leader received mixed response from everyone and trade experts predicted the word of mouth might a take a toll on its collection on the following days. The film did witness over 40 percent drop on Saturday, which is a regular trend for any film. But it remained rock-steady at the ticket counters on Sunday.

The Vikram Kumar-directed thriller drama is estimated to have collected Rs 16.86 crore gross in Telugu states, Rs 2.85 crore gross in Karnataka and other parts of India and around Rs 6 crore gross in the USA and other international markets in three days. Nani's Gang Leader has collected approximately Rs 25.06 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

Nani's Gang Leader has smashed the record of Krishnarjuna Yuddham (Rs 23.80 crore gross), but failed to beat the records of his last two releases Jersey (Rs 27.80 crore) and Devadas (Rs 28.70 crore gross).

Here are the area-wise earnings and theatrical rights' prices of Gang Leader. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the real ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.