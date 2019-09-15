Nani's Gang Leader (Gangleader) witnessed decent growth in its business at the USA box office on Saturday and crossed the milestone of $500,000 mark in the country in two days.

Nani is one of the most popular young Telugu actors in the USA and other international markets. Sarigama Cinemas LLC bagged the overseas theatrical rights of his latest outing Gang Leader and released it in over 200 screens across the USA to cash in on his fame in the country. The distribution house also held premieres in the equal number of cinema halls there, a day before it hit screens in India.

Having good advance booking, Nani's Gang Leader opened to fantastic response and collected $200,000 at the USA box office in the premiere shows. The film shattered the record of Jersey and Nenu Local and became the second biggest opener for the actor after MCA (Middle-Class Abbayi).

Nani's Gang Leader received mixed talk and trade experts predicted that word of mouth might affect its collection on the following days. But the film remained strong at the ticket counters across the country on Friday and went on to show decent growth in its collection at the USA box office on Saturday.

As per early trends, Nani's Gang Leader has collected $220,765 at the USA box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total collection to $570,000 in the country. Its total will surely cross $600,000 mark when its final numbers of the second day are released.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#GangLeader USA collections are decent. Hourly gross at 8 pm PST is $220,765 (₹1.56 cr). It has collected $349k through premieres and Friday. Total gross so far is over $570k ."

However, Vikram Kumar-directed film collected Rs 10.70 crore gross in the global market on its opening day and remained strong on Saturday too. Nani's Gang leader has collected approximately Rs 8 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its second day taking its total collection to Rs 18.70 crore gross.