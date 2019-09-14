Nani's Gang Leader is off to a decent start at the worldwide box office on the opening day. The movie has failed to shatter the first-day record of the actor's previous movie Jersey at the worldwide box office.

The early estimation coming from the trade trackers say that Gang Leader has earned around Rs 2.60 crore from the Nizam region alone. From the Andhra and Telangana regions, the Nani-starrer is estimated to have grossed over Rs 5 crore on the first day.

From rest of India, the film is predicted to have done around Rs 1 crore to take its domestic total to Rs 6 crore. Whereas in the US, Gang Leader has raked in Rs 1.93 crore (including premiere).

The worldwide total collection of Gang Leader stands at Rs 7.93 crore on the first day. Thus failing to beat the first-day record of Jersey, which had collected Rs 11.2 crore.

The worldwide theatrical rights of Gang Leader are estimated to be valued at Rs 30 crore. In order to be a profitable venture, the Telugu film should gross at least over Rs 65 crore in its lifetime, say trade trackers.

The revenge saga has opened to mixed reviews. It has to be seen whether Gang Leader can overcome the average talks and set the box office on fire.

Vikram Kumar-directorial film has Priyanka Arul Mohan in the female lead. Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu and others are in the cast. The Nani's film has Anirudh's music, Miroslaw Kuba Brozek's cinematography and Naveen Nooli's editing.