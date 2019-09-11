Actor Sudheer Babu took to Twitter to share a photograph of his hand, which is injured while shooting for an intense action sequence in his upcoming film V, which is being directed by Indraganti Mohanakrishna.

Skin rashes and bruises can be seen on the hand and it shows how hard the actor is working to gives his best for the film. He wrote, "…Like any other, little lasting sweet memories from the fight. Jumping in and out seeing the rushes and recall them. @mokris_1772 at it again You won't expect this coming from him." (sic)

Apart from V, Sudheer Babu has Pullela Gopichand's biopic in his kitty. This has been in news since a long time and Sudheer is all set to step into the shoes of Gopichand. Not many know that Gopichand, the coach of Indian Badminton Team, and actor Sudheer Babu are friends from childhood. Also, Sudheer himself is a badminton player that that's why they share a good bond. In fact, when the talks about the biopic were going on, Gopichand referred Sudheer's name to reprise his role. Also, Gopichand is guiding and Sudheer, for him to do things better.

This yet to be titled project has gone of floors sometime back, and currently, Sudheer Babu is shooting for scenes when Gopichand used to train young kids for tournaments. The shooting is going on at a brisk pace and more details about the project will be unveiled soon by the makers.

Cannot wait to wear the legendary shoes ... Indeed, it's an honour for me and the team of #PullelaGopichand ... A special journey awaits. https://t.co/f5QOk9nzER — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 26, 2019

The biopic is being made under a budget of Rs 35 to 40 crores and that too in multi-languages. This is the first big-budget project in Sudheer Babu's career and expectations on this film are pretty high. The actor has prepped up a lot before joining the sets of the film. He shed some kilos in the gym and has followed a healthier diet to transform into Pullela Gopichand, with ease.

V film has Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nani also in lead roles. After wrapping up Gang Leader, Nani recently joined the sets of V and currently, he is busy with the promotions of Gang Leader, which is slated for release on September 13.