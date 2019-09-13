Director Vikram Kumar's Telugu movie Gang Leader featuring Nani, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Karthikeya in the lead roles, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Nani's Gang Leader is an action comedy film and Vikram Kumar has written the story and dialogues for the movie. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Sankar and Mohan Cherukuri have produced it under banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.37 hours.

Nani's Gang Leader movie story: Saraswathi (Lakshmi) is a victim of bank robbery and she gathers four other victims (Priyanka Arul Mohan, Saranya Ponvannan, Shriya Reddy and Praanya P Rao) to take revenge. They seek the help of Pencil Parthasarathy (Nani), who is a famous revenge writer. How he helps them plot their own revenge forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Vikram K Kumar has chosen a simple story and tried his best in executing this revenge plot well on screen. The first half of the movie is entertaining with some hilarious moments. The movie falls flat after 45 minutes and the second half lacks twists and exciting scenes, say the audience.

Nani's Gang Leader review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared Twitter. Continue to see audience's verdict:

Sushanth Nallapareddy @sushanthreddy

Interval. Very nice first half... Most simplest vikram kumar film till date. Interval card arachakam amma mogudu with genius touch of vikram. Nani rocked it. #GangLeader #GangLeader quite looses its flow around the pre-climax and then ends suddenly. But there are many heartwarming scenes, laugh out load moments, terrific BGM & songs and super performance from Nani that makes us have nice time in the movie. Good but not great.

Karthik Ganduri @karthikganduri

#GangLeader brilliant movie. Karthikeya and Nani best performance. Overall very good movie. The interval shot with chariot is great vision. Vikram K Kumar. Take a bow. Everyone should watch.

Cult audience???? @filmby_NaRace

#GangLeader Just watched. Mindblowing film. Kudos to @Vikram_K_Kumar what a amazing screenplay. For me gang leader is Lakshmi garu.(Saraswathi) "e bama maro badhra kali kadha ro" Twist and emotional scene on Lakshmi garu ???? @ActorKartikeya as Racer @NameisNani @anirudhofficial ????

Mr.VK @varunrocks22

@nameisnani as usual natural acting and interesting story and @Vikram_K_Kumar pencil kosam raskunna pen ???? is a perfect combination for a perfect family entertainer #congrats #gangleader team ???????? @MythriOfficial @aryasukku

vj1909 @vj1909

#GangLeader Decent movie with Vikram's mark sensibilities. @NameisNani Asual ???????? Photography,songs,background ????????

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9

First Half Report: Overall, #GangLeader first half is passable. It is not outrightly boring, but passable. A lot depends on the second half and director Vikram Kumar's ability to surprise to make up for the ordinariness so far. 2/2 #GangLeaderReview