Natural star Nani, who completed 12 years in films on September 5, has sent a heartfelt message, thanking his fans and well-wishers for showing continued love and support and making V movie a success.

V movie is the 25th movie of actor Nani and it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, which marked 12 years of his career as an actor. He has received plaudits aplenty for his role as an antagonist in the flick. Today, he has released a statement, expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards his fans for their unconditional love and support.

Talking about his career, the natural star said, "I am forever grateful and indebted to my fans, well-wishers and my family for their love they have shown V movie. When I made my debut 12 years ago, I had no expectation that the love from my fans and supporters would grow to such a level."

Nani added, "This was the very first time that I was playing the role of an anti-hero and I am grateful that my fans have accepted me with open arms – I am humbled by the love and support shown to my 25th film. For the longest time fans would line-up for first day, first show in these unprecedented times I am grateful that I and the V team were able to come to your homes to entertain you."

Meanwhile, Nani also thanked the team members of the V movie. He said, "I cannot miss this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to Mohana Krishna Indraganti, who trusted me with this role, and Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari for their constant support."

Amazon has made V movie available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in India and 200 other international territories. Talking about it, Nani said, "I would also like to extend my heartfelt wishes to Amazon Prime Video who made the global screening of our film possible enabling a worldwide audience to experience a film that keeps them at the edge of their seat from start to end."