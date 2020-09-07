After its superb response from the Telugu audience, Amazon Prime Video is now streaming Mohana Krishna Indraganti's movie V starring Nani and Sudheer Babu in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Mohana Krishna Indraganti-directed Telugu thriller V is the 25th movie of natural star Nani, who wanted his fans to enjoy it in cinema halls. But the movie had its digital release on September 5 due to uncertainty in the opening of the cinema halls. The movie started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September and has won a lot of appreciations from the filmgoers across the globe.

The fans were ecstatic to see Nani in action as he performed some high-octane chase sequences with Sudheer Babu, whose portrayal of a super-cop was on point. With so much love coming their way, Amazon Prime Video has now released the film with Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada audios. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

V might not have been released in theatres, but Nani is happy with its streaming in multiple languages. He said, "I couldn't be happier - streaming our film in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada will allow our fans to enjoy the film in their own languages from the comfort of their homes with Amazon Prime Video. This is a little surprise from us to our fans and we hope that they will enjoy the movie as much as we enjoyed making the film."

Mohana Krishna Indraganti said, "V has always been a very special project for me and the response received so far has been quite overwhelming. Our Telugu audiences have poured immense love to our film and it gives me great joy to expand our fanfare with Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam dubs for the movie. I hope to entertain as many people as possible with this high-on action thriller at home."

V delves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve. The movie features Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.